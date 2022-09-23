PADUCAH — A victim was flown to an out-of-state hospital after sustaining serious injuries in a hit and run accident, deputies say, and they're looking for help identifying the driver.
According to a release from the McCracken County Sheriff's Department, the incident occurred in the area of Roy Lee Road and Old US Highway 60 at about 12:20 p.m. on Sept. 22.
Deputies say through their investigation, they determined a white 2013 or 2015 model Honda Accord struck a person and fled from the scene, possibly turning onto McCracken Boulevard. Deputies say after collecting evidence, they believe the car is missing the passenger front wheel liner and could have damage to the front quarter panel or fender.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the McCracken County Sheriff's Office at (270) 444-4719. You can also leave a tip by calling West KY Crime Stoppers at (270) 444-8355, texting "WKY" and the information to 8474111, or by using the WKY Crime Stoppers App.