PADUCAH — Paducah police are investigating a shooting that happened just after 4 p.m. Tuesday in a vehicle at Noble Park.
Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute, and the Paducah Police Department says there is no threat to the public.
Two people were involved in the incident. Both were inside the vehicle. Paducah Police Chief Brian Laird tells Local 6 one person was shot and taken to a local hospital.
Laird says the other person involved in the incident was taken into custody.