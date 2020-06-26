PADUCAH, KY - Jeremy Sarcinella, 37, was arrested at approximately 6:30 a.m. Friday morning for damaging a hotel room and several cars in the parking lot of the neighborhood.
Police were called after hotel staff reported Sarcinella was destroying property. Upon arrival, officers found Sarcinella in a creek behind the hotel throwing large rip rap rocks. Police went into the water to take him into custody.
The hotel manager showed an officer the damaged room and found a bag of suspected methamphetamine on the bathroom sink and a marijuana cigarette next to the bed.
Another officer found several vehicles parked behind a neighboring hotel that had been damaged by the same rocks that Sarcinella had been throwing in the creek. Many of the vehicles windshields were broken and the hoods were damaged.
Sarcinella was arrested on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and first-degree criminal mischief.
He has been booked into McCracken County Regional Jail.