McCracken County, KY — Two Missourians have been arrested and are facing multiple charges after deputies conducted an investigation into a string of McCracken County thefts.
According to a Friday release, deputies responded to Reidland Community to investigate a stolen vehicle on Sept. 20. Deputies say when they began investigating, they learned a 1998 Jeep Cherokee and two RAD electric bikes were stolen from the parking lot of a local business. The owner of that business reported a motor home had also been broken into and the ignition had been tampered with.
Princeton officers reportedly discovered the stolen Jeep in the parking lot of a local business on Sept 21. and arrested Steven Hays and Dawn Morgan in connection to the theft.
Detectives say when they conducted interviews as part of their investigation, they learned Hays and Morgan may have traveled from St. Louis to McCracken County in a stolen box truck. The box truck was reportedly found dumped in the parking lot of a McCracken County Business. Deputies say the electric bikes were found dumped in the parking lot of a different McCracken County business.
Hays and Morgan were served arrest warrants on Sept. 21 and are facing the following charges:
Hays
- Theft by unlawful taking or disposition, auto: $10,000 < $1,000,000
- Theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others: $1,000 < $10,000
- Receiving stolen property $10,000 or more
- Criminal mischief 2nd degree
- Criminal mischief 3rd degree
Morgan
- Theft by unlawful taking or disposition, auto: $10,000 < $1,000,000
- Receiving stolen property $10,000 or more