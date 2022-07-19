FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Jurors in the penalty trial of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz are being shown graphic video of him murdering 17 people inside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
The jurors also heard testimony from two students who were wounded as they sat in their English class when Cruz fired through a window in the door.
William Olson was writing an essay when "all of a sudden I hear a bunch of noise in the hallway. I did not know what it was."
Olson said he looked over and saw another freshman draped over a desk, blood pouring out of him as he died.
At that point, Olson said he and other students scrambled next to the teacher's desk.
"While I'm laying in front of the desk I realize there's blood all over me," he said. He had suffered arm and leg wounds.
Alexander Dworet said he originally thought the loud bangs were the school's marching band, but then he felt a "hot sensation" on the back of his head where he had been grazed by a bullet and "I realized I was in danger."
Dworet's 17-year-old brother, Nick, was across the hall in his Holocaust studies class. Cruz fired into that classroom, too, killing him.
Cruz has pleaded guilty to 17 counts of murder, and 17 more of attempted murder.
The jury must decide on death or life in prison.