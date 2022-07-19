Lyon County Sheriff's Office
In a Facebook post, Sheriff Brent White shared photos of Monday's exciting events.
EDDYVILLE, KY — Lyon County Deputies had an exciting Monday when they teamed up with Fort Campbell Explosive Ordnance Technicians to disarm and dispose of explosives left behind in the personal belongings of a late veteran.
According to a post from Sheriff Brent White of the Lyon County Sheriff's Office, they found yellow banded TNT tubes, hand grenades, M117 booby trap devices, military grade blasting caps, and other military ordnance on the property.
Many people expressed gratitude for the team's hard work in the comments, saying:
White urges anyone who comes upon explosive devices to avoid touching or moving them. Instead, call your local law enforcement agency so they can properly disarm them.
The sheriff's office wanted to wish a big thank you to the 184th Ordnance Battalion, 49th OD CO out of Ft. Campbell for their assistance, and to deputies Joe Witherspoon and Seth Pool.