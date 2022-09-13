PADUCAH — Since the surge of the COVID-19 pandemic, domestic violence cases have been rising at an alarming rate.
In Kentucky, 45% of women experience some form of domestic violence in their lifetime. For men, that's 35%.
As numbers remain high, the Merryman House Domestic Crisis Center in Paducah is working to provide help to survivors. But, services to accommodate those survivors are being stretched thin.
The Merryman House cares for around 1,000 survivors every year.
They're in search of a variety of services. Some are in need of life-building services, like mental health counseling or credit repair. Others are in need of emergency sheltering services when their lives are in danger.
It matters: That's how Merryman House Executive Director Mary Foley describes the center's work.
As domestic violence numbers continue to increase, she says that work matters more than ever.
“The acuity of the calls that we are getting, the severity of domestic violence, the occurrence of homicide due to domestic violence — those kinds of things have changed,” Foley says.
The emergency shelter housing 36 families has been consistently full.
“We obviously don't want survivors to hear that and think, ‘Oh, I can't call. There's not room for me.’ We work that out. We have a plan to get folks to safety,” says Foley.
But other arrangements cost more money. With an influx of survivors reaching out for more extensive services, Foley says the organization is scraping by.
“Merryman house fundraises between, $150,000 to $175,000 a year just to make its operations flow the way that they need to,” Foley says.
Current inflation rates are only adding to the problem.
“Whatever expenses you see in your home that are increasing — your grocery bill, your light bill,” Foley says, multiply that by at least 36.
“Thirty-six families just in our emergency shelter. That doesn't account for those that are in our housing stabilization program,” Foley says.
Foley says the Merryman House relies on federal funds and private donors to provide for as many as survivors as they can.
The Merryman House also received grant money from the Violence Against Women Act.
The Violence Against Women Act is part of a $1.5 trillion government funding bill aimed at protecting and supporting survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking.