A Home Cleanup Hotline has been established to help anyone impacted by the tornadoes that went through Kentucky and Tennessee on Dec. 10 and 11.
People needing assistance at their residence can call 800-451-1954.
This number is so volunteer response groups know where they are needed the most. Church, community, school, and other groups will utilize the information from the hotline to organize their relief efforts.
Utlize that number for:
- Fallen tree removal
- Drywall, flooring, and appliance removal
- Tarping Roofs
- Mold Mitigation
- Debris removal
Crisis cleanup is a collaborative disaster work order management platform. All services are free.
Reporting to the Crisis Cleanup Hotline does not guarantee assistance.