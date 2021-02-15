BENTON, KY — The City of Benton, Kentucky, is asking residents to turn their thermostats down to 70 degrees or below to limit unnecessary natural gas use.
The city says it sent alerts asking you to conserve natural gas after it received an email over the weekend saying the extreme cold in Texas is causing a shortage in natural gas.
The city of Benton says on their Facebook page the pipes in Texas are freezing and aren't producing the volume of gas they normally do. The city says the pipes in Texas are above ground and aren't protected like the ones locally.
The city says it has storage brought up and will be okay if everyone does their part. But you may have to dress in layers for a few days until the freezing temperatures leave the area.