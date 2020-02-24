BALLARD COUNTY, KY — Volunteer firefighters and emergency medical services in the Local 6 area are part of what's called a "nationwide" public safety "crisis."
Small, mostly rural communities are dependent on volunteers to fight fires and respond quickly with other emergency services. Ballard County Emergency Management Director Travis Holder said the county's fire departments are struggling financially. He said they also need more volunteer firefighters to help get the job done.
Carlisle County EMS Director J.C. Curtis said the majority of their patients are on Medicaid and Medicare. He said this means they are reimbursed at a lower rate. He said they are losing money with every ambulance call.
