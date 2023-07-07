Nine-year-old Adalin Aguilar is starting to run out of trophy space.
“Me and my mom are about to switch rooms,” Aguilar said.
But none of those trophies compare to the one she took home this past weekend in Orlando, Florida.
Representing Big Dog Gymnastics, Aguilar beat out a field of over 100 of the country’s best gymnasts to win the AAU Gymnastics National Championship.
“I did great at this competition, and I definitely want to do it again, because I always pray, and God always meets me there," Aguilar said.
“She had promised us and her coaches that she was going to put Big Dogs on the map, and that she was going to put where she lived on the map,” Aguilar's mother Alivia said.
It’s one thing to win a national championship, but it’s another to do it in your first year in the sport. Aguilar has only been doing gymnastics for one year. Her coach, Kristin Fisher, says she hasn’t seen anything like it.
“She gives 100 percent every time she steps into this gym," Fisher said. "She does what she’s asked, she conditions and she works her tail off. Her heart is gymnastics. She puts God first, and gymnastics.”
“It's hard work, and that I breathe every time I try something," Aguilar said. "Then I believe that I can do it.”
She’s gone through the entire competitive season undefeated, winning state and regional titles along the way.
But Aguilar already has her sights set on more. The soon-to-be 4th grader at Crittenden County Elementary hopes to one day call herself an Olympian.
“There’s no doubt in my mind that she won’t achieve that dream," Alivia said. "There’s no doubt in my mind. If she continues on the route that she’s going, it will come easy to her.”
The bar is high. But Agulair is raising it higher and higher.