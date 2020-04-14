CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY -- A Crittenden County man died Sunday morning in a fire.
Crittenden County Coroner Brad Gilbert says 66-year-old Johnny Barlow was not able to escape the fire.
His wife, Ruth Barlow, was able to get out of the home and was treated at the scene.
Gilbert says preliminary autopsy shows smoke inhalation and no foul play is suspected.
The Salem Fire Department is still investigating the cause of the fire.
Barlow's funeral will be held at Boyd's funeral home in Salem. Arrangements are not complete.