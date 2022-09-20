CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY — A teacher from the Local 6 area was named Kentucky's 2023 Teacher of the Year.
Gov. Andy Beshear honored Crittenden County Middle School teacher Mandy Perez on Tuesday in Frankfort. In addition to being named overall Teacher of the Year, she's also the 2023 Middle School Teacher of the Year.
Perez teaches sixth-grade English at Crittenden County Middle. She says her job can be difficult at times, but it's a job she dearly loves.
"Teaching is the best profession in the world. And if you're a teacher, you know that it's tough. There are a lot of days where you don't know if you can go back in and do it again, but we do every single day. And what we do matters every single day," Perez said.
The Kentucky Department of Education says Perez, who has taught in Crittenden County Schools throughout her 18-year career, was surprised to receive the honor.
“I certainly wasn’t prepared for that,” Perez said. “I recently watched a video from our superintendent on opening day that left me with an inspiring message that said there’s a difference between wanting to be the best in the world and being what’s best for the world. I know each of us wake up everyday and we walk into our classrooms and do what’s best for our students.”
When she returned to Crittenden County later Tuesday, Perez received a police escort and was greeted by friends, colleagues and others waving signs celebrating her award.
In Frankfort, Beshear also announced the Elementary School Teacher of the Year — fifth-grade teacher Kelly Gates of Hopkins County — and High School Teacher of the Year — Woodford County High School teacher Amber Sergent.
Although the ceremonial check Perez was presented with Tuesday was made out for $3,000, the Kentucky Department of Education says Perez will receive a $10,000 award for her Teacher of the Year win. The Elementary and High School Teachers of the Year each will get $3,000.