CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY — Parents in a local school district are frustrated. A girls' basketball tournament on top of a preexisting shortage of bus drivers led Crittenden County Schools to cancel school for two days.
The district on Monday announced its decision to cancel school Wednesday and Thursday.
Crittenden County parent Ashley Coulton works three jobs. Her son rides the bus to and from Crittenden Elementary School every day. She says amid her already busy schedule, having to find a sitter is yet another thing she has to do because of the district's decision to cancel school.
"It's kind of frustrating, because I'm a single parent, and when they cancel school the last minute, I mean, it's hard to find a sitter," Coulton says. "You know, people that work, it's difficult."
Crittenden County Schools administrators say the closure is connected to a bus driver shortage that's happening nationwide.
"I think districts across west Kentucky, and probably the whole state and even the whole country, are seeing a shortage of bus drivers, so this isn't just a brand new thing for us," Crittenden County Schools Superintendent Tonya Driver says.
Regarding the girls' Class A state basketball tournament, some of the coaches also drive school buses for Crittenden County. That means there aren't going to be enough drivers on Wednesday and Thursday.
The school district originally posted that Wednesday and Thursday would be NTI or nontraditional instruction days.
However, on Tuesday, the district announced it would canceled both days instead.
Driver says the district is trying to make up the staffing issue.
"Going to the game did cause a shortage of employees," Driver says. "Now, we had other employees that were going to go too, but we were trying to get that covered."
Coulton says she wishes the basketball tournament was happening on a weekend. She says it can be difficult to be flexible when faced with an unexpected school closure.
"It's very difficult, especially when it's last minute," Coulton says. "If they gave us a little bit of time, it's not so hard. But last minute, it's very difficult. I have to move my schedule around and hope that my employers will understand."
Driver says the two canceled school days will not have to be made up, because the district has built-in days it can use.
Local 6 also spoke with the secretary of the Kentucky All "A" Classic Board of Directors.
"No school is obligated to play in our tournament," he says. "It is a choice for each school. For many students from small schools, it is a lifetime opportunity for recognition on the statewide level."