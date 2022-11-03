CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY — High rates of the flu, strep throat, and other illnesses are circulating in Crittenden County schools, so they've made the decision to close on Nov. 4 and 7.
According to a school official, attendance numbers have fallen rapidly over the past week, with illness affecting staff and students. Friday, Nov. 4 will be a non-school day. Monday, Nov. 7 will be an NTI day, with students working on assignments from home.
Friday night's KHSAA-scheduled playoff game has not been affected by the closure, but officials are urging everyone who is sick to stay home and prevent the spread of further illness.
Officials say custodians will clean all buildings thoroughly during the break to further mitigate the spread of sickness.
"We hope our Rockets are feeling better soon and look forward to seeing everyone back on Tuesday, Nov. 8," the district said in a social media post on Thursday.