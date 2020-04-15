CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY — Crittenden County Schools may be closed due to the pandemic. But the district's computers are still up and running to help find potential COVID-19 treatments.
The Crittenden County School District is among 48 school districts across the state that have their computers on a network called DataseamGrid. The University of Louisville's James Graham Brown Cancer Center uses that network of school computers to process information to identify drugs that can be effective against COVID-19.
"Over 40,000 computers connected on a high-speed fiber network that can all process data, which basically, I mean, would give this over 40,000 gigahertz of processing power," said Ben Grainger, the technology coordinator for Crittenden County Schools.
John Trent, deputy director of basic and translational research at the Brown Cancer Center, said the network of school computers screens thousands of drugs and millions of molecules and compounds to see which can bind with the proteins in the novel coronavirus, represented as three-dimensional models. Drugs, molecules and compounds that can bind onto the coronavirus proteins have the potential to be developed into COVID-19 treatments.
"What we have is a super computer made up of schools," said Trent. "We can screen 25 million compounds in four days."
In all, the network of school computers will screen about 2,000 drugs already on the market, another 9,000 drugs that are experimental, and 37 million molecules and compounds to see if any has an effect on the novel coronavirus, according to a news release from the UofL School of Medicine. The data will then be sent back to the Brown Cancer Center for analysis.
"I know we will find something. Whether or not it turns into a treatment, there's just so many different factors that go into that. It's impossible to predict," said Trent.
Trent said they've already identified 30 drugs and 30 compounds that can potentially be effective against the novel coronavirus. Those drugs and compounds will undergo testing at the UofL Center for Predictive Medicine for Biodefense and Emerging Infectious Diseases in the coming weeks.
Grainger said the Crittenden County School District has 213 of its computers hooked up to DataseamGrid, running 24/7 to continue processing data for UofL's Brown Cancer Center.
"Even though we don't have students here or teachers here, these machines stay on," said Grainger.
Although it's unclear when an effective COVID-19 treatment will be found, Trent said the method has been effective in the past.
"We've been successful using these approaches in the past to find new drugs — new potential drugs that are in clinical development — for cancer," said Trent.
"I feel optimistic knowing that Brown Cancer Center in Louisville has directed focus toward this," Grainger added.
For more information, visit the UofL School of Medicine's news page.