CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY — While in-person classes are back in session at Crittenden County Schools, teachers have adjusted their methods of instruction to help keep students safe during the pandemic.
In Rebecca Thomas' art class at Crittenden County Middle School, what normally would be group projects are now individual work to maintain social distancing. Recently, for example, sixth and seventh-graders each made a hand cast on their own, which used to be a two-person job.
"Sometimes, it's a little bit difficult to wrap and get in the nooks and crannies with the plasters. So they really grabbed it by the horn, and they turned this into a one-person project that would normally be made for two people," Thomas said. "They are absolutely crushing this project. I told them I've never seen a group of kids take what's made for two people, and just absolutely blow it out of the water."
In addition, instead of walking around the classroom and critiquing each other's work up close, students are using Google Classroom on their laptops to exchange feedback from a distance.
To help prevent the spread of the virus, each student in art class is assigned his or her own art supplies, and any other classroom supplies they use are sanitized at the end of the day, Thomas explained. Students sanitize their desks before taking a seat as well.
Sixth-grader Kylie Bloodworth said even with the social distancing requirements, she looks forward to art class.
"I enjoy the time that we spend and how much fun we have, and all the fun projects we get to do," said Bloodworth. "We have tons of fun."
Science classes are also a bit different than before. Neal Bryant, who teaches seventh-graders, said they no longer use the science lab to do experiments because the desk arrangement makes social distancing difficult. Instead, they now do their experiments in the classroom, where students can be spaced apart.
"We have done almost all of the same experiments that we had done previously," said Bryant. "We've just taken a different route to achieve the outcome."
In addition, students collaborate through their laptops.
"Rather than pairing up and being right next to each other, the students would communicate through Google Hangout, and they can message each other across the room if they need to communicate about a group project," Bryant explained.
Seventh-grader Elliot Evans says even though communicating via laptops takes some getting use to, she's not having trouble keeping up.
"We do quizzes, which is a website on our Chromebooks, and we do review games, and Mr. Bryant explains it pretty well," Evans said.
Additionally, each group of students stays in one classroom most of the day, the district says. Instead, the teachers go from class to class. Students would only need to travel if they have to go to one of their specials (agriculture, art, physical education, technology classes), or if they need to go to lunch or outdoor break. When students do travel, they do so with the same group to make contact tracing more manageable.
In-person classes began on Jan. 5 at Crittenden County Schools. There are about 1,300 students in the district, with roughly 70% opting for in-person instruction.