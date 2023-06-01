MARION, KY — Staff at Crittenden County Schools learned how to hide, run, and fight today as part of their annual active-shooter training, an administrator told Local 6 Thursday morning.
According to Tiffany Blazina, staff are required by the state to watch active-shooter-training videos each year. But this year, the district chose to host their training with the Kentucky State Police in an effort to further train staff.
"Our top priority is student and staff safety, and we always will take any opportunity to further that," she explained.
According to Blazina, middle and high school staff participated Thursday morning and elementary are taking part Thursday afternoon.
She says they listened to instruction and participating in simulated scenarios in groups of seven to 10 in classrooms, hallways, and the cafeteria.