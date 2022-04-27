CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY — A Crittenden County High School senior has been named the next Kentucky 4-H president — fulfilling a dream the school district says was six years in the making.
When Maggie Blazina was in sixth-grade, she set a goal to one day become a 4-H state officer.
“In middle school, I began to find my place with 4-H,” Blazina said in a statement included in a news release from the school district. “I realized then that I wanted to work toward a state office, and each year, I sought out leadership opportunities to help me better prepare.”
She said gaining the title is "surreal," and that she hopes to lead her team "with resilience and further this great organization by making the best better," during her term in office.
Kentucky 4-H announced Blazina would be the new statewide president in a Facebook post last week. She will be installed as president with a "green jacket" ceremony in June during Kentucky 4-H's annual state teen conference in Lexington.
Crittenden County Schools says Blazina will serve as Kentucky 4-H president while enrolled at Murray State University, where she plans to study public relations and agriculture.
Blazina said Crittenden County 4-H agent Leslea Barnes played an important role in helping her reach her goal.
“Leslea has been instrumental in my 4-H career,” she said. “She has encouraged me, supported me, and inspired me to push myself and take on roles that were out of my comfort zone. All of that has paid off tremendously, and I can’t thank her enough for everything she has done not only for me, but also for so many Crittenden County youth.”
Blazina is the third person from Crittenden County to hold a state office in 4-H. Stuart Collins was state treasurer from 1982 to 1983, and Morgan Barnes was state secretary for 2020-2021.