CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY — Having too many COVID-19 vaccine doses sounds like a good thing, but it's caused a bit of a problem for a local health department.
The Crittenden County Health Department learned it had 100 extra Moderna vaccine doses designated for first-round shots on Thursday.
The issue is partly caused by people scheduling multiple appointments at different sites, then get their shot, but forgetting to cancel the appointments they made at other locations.
Crittenden is one of five counties served by the Pennyrile District Health Department.
Pennyrile District Health Education and Community Outreach Coordinator Grace Donaldson said Crittenden County is having a hard time getting people to sign up for vaccines, so they took walk-ins from adults 18 and older, regardless of whether they have any medical conditions that put them at increased risk of serious illness.
"We started with our waitlist people to fill those hundred spots, and we couldn't. So that's when we started to really push the message that: Hey, we have extra vaccine. Come get it," said Donaldson.
The Crittenden County Health Department administered the remaining Moderna doses and a part of its Johnson & Johnson vaccine distribution.
Paducah native Kimberly Roberts got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
"I came out because I think everyone should be getting a vaccine, and it's very important for everyone's health," said Roberts.
She saw the news of available vaccines and raced over.
"So, even though it's a little over an hour away, I called immediately and made an appointment to come down here and get this taken care of," she said.
Crittenden County will continue to get the same amount of doses each week, distributing them the same as before.
"We don't want to have a bunch leftover, because the more vaccine you have with all of these different lot numbers, it gets more confusing," said Donaldson. "So we want to keep it simple. We want to just keep putting the vaccine out."
Anyone age 18 or older can make a vaccine appointment in the Pennyrile District.
"An hour is easy," said Roberts. "Crank up your tunes, and get in the car, and drive down here. It's really easy, and it's a pretty drive, so you'll be happy that you did it."
To make an appointment online, visit pennyrilehealth.org. People who live in Pennyrile counties can also make appointments at their local health departments. Those phone numbers include:
- Caldwell: 270-365-6571, ext. 0
- Crittenden: 270-965-5215
- Livingston: 270-928-2193, ext. 1
- Lyon: 270-388-9763, ext. 1
- Trigg: 270-522-8121, ext. 1
Click here for more information on COVID-19 vaccine locations in the Local 6 area.