FRANKFORT, KY– Nine Kentucky counties, including Crittenden and Lyon counties, will transition driver licensing services to KYTC Regional Offices in August.
Beginning Aug. 23 the nine counties will no longer be able to utilize the Office of Circuit Court Clerk for drivers license services.
Eighteen KYTC Regional Offices are open across Kentucky, and more are expected to come. KYTC and Kentucky’s circuit court clerks are working together to complete the transition statewide by June 30, 2022.
With this transfer in August, 49 out of the 120 counties in the state will have made the transition.
Residents of counties making the transition may renew or apply for a REAL ID or new standard card version of driver license, learner permits, commercial driver licenses (CDL) and ID cards at any KYTC Driver Licensing Regional Office.
The other seven counties making this transition are Bath, Carter, Crittenden, Cumberland, Jackson, Lawrence, Lyon, McLean and Warren counties.
You can make an appointment by clicking here.
KYTC regional offices – the only place where Kentuckians can get a REAL ID – are currently operating in Bowling Green, Burlington, Catlettsburg, Columbia, Elizabethtown, Frankfort, Jackson, Lexington, Louisville/Bowman Field (appointment only), Louisville/Dixie Highway (appointment only), Louisville/Hurstbourne, Madisonville, Morehead, Owensboro, Paducah, Prestonsburg, Richmond and Somerset.