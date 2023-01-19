Legendary singer, songwriter and musician David Crosby has died at the age of 81 after a long illness, his wife announced Thursday in a statement to Variety.
The influential artist was a founding member of The Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash.
In her statement, Crosby's wife, Jan Dance, said she was with him when he died, as was his son, Django.
"Although he is no longer here with us, his humanity and kind soul will continue to guide and inspire us," the statement published by Variety reads in part. "His legacy will continue to live on through his legendary music. Peace, love, and harmony to all who knew David and those he touched. We will miss him dearly. At this time, we respectfully and kindly ask for privacy as we grieve and try to deal with our profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers.”
Twice inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and once into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, Crosby may be best known by many for his time in the Grammy-winning folk rock supergroup Crosby, Stills & Nash — later called Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young when Neil Young joined the group.
But, as his biography on his website highlights, he collaborated with many artists over the years, including Joni Mitchell, James Taylor, Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour, Phil Collins, Elton John and Carole King.
Last year, he released a live album called "David Crosby & The Lighthouse Band Live at the Capitol Theatre."