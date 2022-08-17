PADUCAH — He's paddled 22 rivers across America. Neal Moore made a stop in Paducah again Wednesday to talk about his nearly two-year trip.
Moore said he traveled more than 7,000 miles, and he really wanted to connect with nature and see all the river towns along the way.
"Explore her, connecting the river ways, the waterways — also, connecting us as people. During the last couple years, during a time of great division, to come through and to just meet the real people. These river towns are great place to find characters, and it was just an absolute privilege," he told Local 6 in an interview Wednesday.
Moore made a stop in Paducah in the fall of 2020 during his cross country trip.
He started his journey in Oregon and ended up in New York.