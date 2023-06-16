PADUCAH, KY – A section of KY 1698/Johnson Road will be closed at 8 a.m. on Monday in southeastern Hickman County.
The closure will be at mile point 0.4 and is just north of the KY 94 intersection. There will be no marked detour.
The road is being closed so a cross drain can be replaced.
KY 1698 is expected to reopen around 3 p.m. the same day, according to The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
A timely update could be given if the roadway reopens sooner than expected, according to KYTC District 1. To check for updates, visit the KYTC District 1 Facebook page.