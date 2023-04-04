PADUCAH — A section of North Friendship Road is closed until April 7 as the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet works to replace cross drains.
According to a Tuesday release, the section of North Friendship between Seneca Lane and U.S. 62 will be closed until April 7. The KYTC says property owners will still have local access.
The KYTC says they chose to replace the cross drains during Spring Break to avoid impacting school bus traffic.
The closure is expected to continue until late Friday afternoon, but they KYTC says they will provide timely notice if work concludes earlier.
The release explains the work is part of a two-year project to widen and improve KY 1286/North Friendship Road between U.S. 45/Lone Oak Road and U.S. 62.
Other parts of this project include a future connection to U.S. 60/Hinkleville Road, realignment of curves, and a multi-use trail, the KYTC says.
