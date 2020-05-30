LOUISVILLE, KY — For the third night in a row, protests continued in Louisville demanding justice for Breonna Taylor. The 26-year-old EMT was shot and killed by Louisville police in March in her apartment.
Protesters have been marching to demand justice for Taylor, as wells as for 46-year-old George Floyd. Floyd died Monday in Minneapolis after a police officer put his knee on the unarmed man's neck for more than 8 minutes.
A curfew that went into effect in Louisville at 9 p.m. ET is in place until 6:39 a.m. Sunday. The Courier Journal reports that protesters ignoring that curfew continued to demonstrate on Highland Avenue Saturday night, but the scene had "cleared significantly" as of midnight local time.
The Louisville newspaper reports that peaceful protestors watched, in shock, as plainclothes police officers smashed jugs of milk and water the protesters had collected on corners. Milk is often used to relieve the effects of pepper spray or tear gas by pouring it over the affected person's eyes.
During a news briefing Saturday night, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer claimed other materials were "interspersed" with those items, including mason jars that the mayor claimed contained flammable materials.
Fischer said about 10 people were arrested in connection to the demonstrations.
The newspaper reports that one person was shot on Clay Street Saturday night. That person was taken to the hospital.
Earlier Saturday night, reporters with NBC affiliate WAVE3 reported that police deployed tear gas and pepper balls against crowds Saturday night.
Police are moving forward. Lots of tear gas. @wave3news pic.twitter.com/YpdtkGtk99— Taylor Durden (@Tdurdenwave3) May 31, 2020
WAVE3 reports officers told protesters they were in violation of the city's curfew.
Police telling protestors they are in violation of curfew. I’ve seen police putting masks up. They just threw gas. They’re now shooting pepper balls @wave3news pic.twitter.com/puMnrfGNTI— Taylor Durden (@Tdurdenwave3) May 31, 2020