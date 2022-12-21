PADUCAH — Many of you got your last-minute shopping in on Wednesday, ahead of a system of cold, snowy weather expected to begin on Thursday.
Parking lots were packed with cars, and local malls and stores were busy.
Local 6 spoke with several shoppers who went out early to avoid the storm.
Staci Blackburn was at Kentucky Oaks Mall in Paducah with her family. Her kids were taking pictures with Santa while she took care of some Christmas shopping.
"Just picking up a few last minute things that I relied on being mailed to the house and they're not getting here on time," Blackburn said.
They weren't the only ones running errands before the snow arrives.
Hayden Howard was also at the mall, perusing items for loved ones.
"Me and my boy over there, we're just hanging out, trying to get some last-minute stuff going on," said Howard.
Keith Henke was out shopping with his wife and grandkids. He has this advice for shoppers: "I just tell them, get ready for the weather, have fun shopping and have a Merry Christmas."
On the other side of town, people were stocking up at local grocery stores like Banks Market in Paducah.
Joann Lyles was avoiding the cold and preparing for her Christmas meal.
"Well, we come out today to do a little Christmas shopping and some last-minute grocery shopping," Lyles said.
For Blackburn, preparing meant facing the crowds to get what she needs.
"It is busy. It's not quite as hectic as I thought it was going to be, but yeah, it is pretty busy," said Blackburn.
Coincidentally, WPSD interviewed Blackburn for a last-minute holiday shopping story five years ago when it was her daughter's first Christmas.
She's now 6 years old.