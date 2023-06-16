CALVERT CITY, KY — After being closed for two years, the Calvert City Drive-in celebrated its grand reopening Friday night.
The gates opened at 4:30 p.m., and crowds of cars and lines for concessions were already long.
The drive-in, which has space for up to 400 vehicles, was already getting full when Local 6's Blaine McDonald was there at 5 p.m., with people outside their cars ready for the film showings of the night.
Lines were also out the door for the drive-in's famous burgers and other concessions.
One of the drive-in's co-owners, Seth Manea, says Friday's grand opening has all been a long time coming.
"We've worked as hard as we could to get it open quickly. We ran into some challenges. Nothing major, but we've never ran a business like this before. There's only 300 of them left in the company, so it was a learning curve for sure," he says.
Admission is $10 for ages 12 and up and $2 for kids ages 6 to 11. Kids age 5 and younger get in free.
From now through June 18 and on the 20th and 22nd, the theater will play "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" followed by "Fast X."
For more details about the Calvert City Drive-In, visit its Facebook page.