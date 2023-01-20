PADUCAH — Have you heard of Crumbl Cookies? The TikTok famous cookie chain is coming to Paducah.
Paducah Bank on Friday announced that a Crumbl Cookies franchise will open in Paducah. The bank is serving as the store's financial partner.
The bank says the franchise will open sometime in the spring, and it will be located near the Talbots on James Sanders Boulevard.
The Crumbl Cookies website says it's first store opened in Logan, Utah in 2017 and has since expanded to more than 600 bakeries across the U.S.
Currently, Crumbl lists six locations in Kentucky, 25 in Illinois, 13 in Missouri and 21 in Tennessee. The closest location to Paducah is in Clarksville, Tennessee.