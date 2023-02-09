Wickliffe, KY — U.S. 51 is blocked near the three mile marker at the south edge of Wickliffe for an estimated 3 hours, the Ballard County Sheriff's Office says.
According to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, about a half-dozen crushed vehicles rolled off a truck and scattered along the roadway.
The KYTC says the accident occured on Jefferson Hill, between Wickliffe and the Paper Mill.
According to the release, a detour has been established via KY 121 South to U.S. 62 West to return to U.S. 51 at Bardwell.
They expect the site to be cleared around 3:30 p.m.