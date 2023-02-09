Traffic Alert new
Charity Blanton

Updated Information

1:30 p.m: The KYTC says one lane is now open on U.S. 51 near the 3 mile marker. The road was blocked when several crushed vehicles rolled off a truck and scattered on the roadway. The KYTC estimates the site will be cleared by 2:30 p.m. 

Wickliffe, KY — U.S. 51 is blocked near the three mile marker at the south edge of Wickliffe for an estimated 3 hours, the Ballard County Sheriff's Office says. 

According to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, about a half-dozen crushed vehicles rolled off a truck and scattered along the roadway. 

The KYTC says the accident occured on Jefferson Hill, between Wickliffe and the Paper Mill. 

According to the release, a detour has been established via KY 121 South to U.S. 62 West to return to U.S. 51 at Bardwell. 

They expect the site to be cleared around 3:30 p.m. 