MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A Paducah technology company has paid off all the meal debt of students at McCracken County Schools.
Wednesday afternoon, Steve Powless, chairman and CEO of Computer Services Inc., better known as CSI, presented a check of $49,114.51 to the district.
"We thought that there is probably no greater privilege than to be able to help someone and be as impactful as this could be to an area, and to wipe that debt out, and to start clean going forward from this point," said Powless.
This school year, the McCracken County School District has been offering free breakfasts, lunches and afternoon snacks to all its students through Community Eligibility Provision, a program under the National School Lunch Program. So, the debt being paid off is from previous years.
Powless said he was on a run last week when he heard on the radio about an organization paying off student lunch debt at a school. Powless said he knew nothing about that subject. But after talking with his wife, Nancy, a retired teacher, and doing some research, Powless said he learned that 75% of school districts in the country have student meal debt.
Powless and his wife then reached out to both Paducah Public Schools and McCracken County Schools. They learned that the city schools have been providing free meals through the CEP program for years, which means they don't have student meal debts.
But this school year is the first in which the McCracken County School District is providing free meals at all 10 of its cafeterias. In previous years, the district had six cafeterias under the CEP program, then eight. That was because a district must have a high percentage of "direct certified" students — those who are homeless, migrants, in foster care, or SNAP-eligible — in order to apply for the CEP program.
As a result, students accrued $49,114.51 in meal debt over the years.
"I was astounded by that. I had no idea. You think of how many lunches it takes to accumulate that amount of debt," said Powless.
McCracken County Schools Food Services Director Sara Jane Hedges said the district had tried to collect those unpaid charges.
"We have had collection agencies called. We have had our resource officers call parents. Our managers still periodically call and just request the payment on those unpaid charges. Principals get involved," said Hedges. "The schools actually also have initiated things that are non-instruction based in order to get those charges paid — incentives, for example."
Hedges said the district usually saw large amounts of money come in at both the beginning of the school year and at the end.
"But then, of course, there are still that select few that we just never collect that money. And it just stays, and Food Service just holds on to that debt and we keep rolling forward," said Hedges.
Hedges said even when students did not have money in their accounts, they still received the same five-component meal that other students ate. No student was ever denied a meal, regardless of their ability to pay.
Now that CSI has paid off all the student meal debt for McCracken County Schools, Hedges said Food Services can focus on other priorities.
"That's money that would otherwise be in our pocket as revenue," said Hedges. "It's money that can go towards different menu items. It can go towards equipment in our kitchens. It can go towards extra labor. So yes, absolutely, that debt being collected is going to be a huge blessing to our operation and our families."
Powless hopes paying off the student meal debt will inspire others, too.
"Perhaps there are other organizations that would investigate and find an ability to help other school districts," said Powless. "Or maybe even a student that maybe remembers this one day and decides to pay it forward themselves."