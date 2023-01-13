MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Better, healthier food: That was the focus at McCracken County High School, where students in the culinary class served lunch Friday.
Students got the chance to practice their cooking skills and build new menu items for their classmates to enjoy.
School leaders hope new menu items will help students eat more and waste less.
While making the school day more enjoyable.
"The last thing we want is to throw the food away because they don't like it at the cafeteria," Food Services Director Kathy Lewis says. "We want it to be eaten. We want them to be full. We want them to be happy. That's — cafeteria moments and those moments in the lunchroom are our breaks from school. They're our break from learning and our mind crunch during the day, so we want the students to come in and enjoy what they're eating."
Studies have found that students eat roughly a third of their meals at school, which is another reason why serving good food is so important.