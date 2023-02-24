FULTON COUNTY, KY — A section of KY 924 will be closed around mile point 1.15 for about two weeks to allow crews to do culvert and erosion-control work, beginning on Feb. 27, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says.
According a Friday release from the KYTC, crews will use sheet piling to help control erosion along 50 feet of roadway and at a culvert that carries a branch of Little Bayou de Chien — between KY 1125 and KY 781, immediately east of the Jeffress Road intersection.
The KYTC says the road will close around 9 a.m., for a period of about two weeks.
There will be no through traffic for the duration of the project, due to the placement of needed equipment — except for those who live along the roadway.
The KYTC says there will not be a marked detour.