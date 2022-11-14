GRAVES COUNTY, KY — KY 1890 will be closed near mile point 3.8 for about 30 days to allow crews to replace the Little Mayfield Creek Culvert, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says.
According to a Monday release, the site will close at 8 a.m. on Nov. 16. The KYTC says the culvert is located immediately east of the Nanny Road intersection and northwest of the Farmington Community.
The KYTC says no vehicles will be able to pass through the site due to the excavation. There will not be a marked detour, but drivers will be able to self-detour via KY 121, KY 80, and KY 97.