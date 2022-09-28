PADUCAH — Jim Smith Contracting will begin work to replace deteriorating metal culverts under Pines Road with concrete culvers and headwalls, beginning on October 3.
According to a Wednesday release from the City of Paducah, crews will close both lanes of Pines Road between Friedman Lane and Buckner Lane to through traffic while they complete this extensive project.
If you live on Pines road, don't worry. The city says crews will work with you to provide detours and access to your home.
According to the city, the work is expected to take one week or less, weather permitting. The city asks drivers to use caution, watch for work crews, and respect traffic control devices.