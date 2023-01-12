MURRAY, KY — Over the next 10 days — weather permitting — a crew will be replacing three drainage structures near an intersection just south of downtown Murray.
According to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Harper Construction is replacing three drainage structures along South 4th Street near the Vine Street intersection.
The cabinet is asking drivers to maintain caution in the area as occasional lane restrictions will be needed to allow trucks to deliver concrete and other construction materials to the work site.
Additionally, construction will be taking place near the flow of traffic.