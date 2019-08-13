JACKSON COUNTY, TN -- The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation is implementing a new safety plan at Cummins Falls State Park.
The changes come after a toddler was killed earlier this year when he was swept away by fast-moving water.
The plan includes new policies for children, more signage, weather monitoring, and increased personnel.
As part of the new policies, children under 12 must now be accompanied by an adult and wearing a life jacket.
The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation is also encouraging parents to not take children under the age of five into the falls and gorge areas.
Weather-permitting, the falls and gorge will reopen to the public on Wednesday, August 14.
For more on changes coming to the state park, read the release below.