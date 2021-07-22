PADUCAH — Bars and restaurants have had to adapt to keep doors open and business thriving during the pandemic. The city of Paducah has created an Entertainment Destination Center downtown, and many bar and restaurant owners hope it will promote business as they continue to recover after pandemic-related closures. The EDC allows people to carry alcohol within a designated area outside, but only in cups with the district logo.
Those cups finally arrived Thursday, and they were ready to use that day.
Customers can get the cups at 16 participating bars and restaurants in downtown Paducah. Now that the cups are here, the EDC is officially open. People can now walk around the 55 acre district with their to-go cups.
The bars and restaurants participating in the EDC include:
- 1857 Hotel
- Paducah Axe
- Max's Brick Oven Cafe
- Grill 211
- Over/Under
- Cynthia's Ristorante
- The Johnson Bar
- Freight House
- Barrel & Bond
- Bully Gorilla
- Paducah Beer Werks
- Maiden Alley Cinema
- Broussard's Cajun Cuisine
- Old Fashioned Cigar Bar
- Doe's Eat Place
- Holiday Inn Riverfront
Todd Blume, owner of Paducah Beer Werks, says he's happy to see the cups arrive.
"It's giving us an opportunity to show the entertainment that we have. It's not all about drinking," Blume says.
Blume's brewery and pub is one of 16 restaurants and bars participating in the Entertainment Destination District.
"This is going to not only create entertainment but also a destination for people who are traveling. They want to stop in and have a great night. Paducah has got it all," Blume says.
The Old Fashioned Cigar Bar is also participating in the EDC. Bar manager Jeannie Rudd says it's been a long time coming.
"Super excited they're here. Happy to get business back to downtown Paducah. All of the local businesses have taken a hard hit because of COVID, so getting people back downtown and accustomed to going back out on the weekend," Rudd says.
And while business like the Old Fashioned Cigar Bar and Paducah Beer Werks are happy to have the cups, they want to remind you to be careful.
Rudd encourages people to dispose of the cups properly.
"Please put them in the trash cans. We do not want to clean up after everything is said and done. Hopefully, a recycling program will be in the works in the future. But for now, the cups are biodegradable, so make sure they get put in the proper trash receptacle," Rudd says.
The hours for EDC are 6 a.m. to midnight. The cups can be bought for $1. They are single use. If you get a cup from one business, you must throw it away before entering another business within the EDC district. Signs have been installed to mark the EDC's boundaries to inform the public.