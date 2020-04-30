MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY -- With social distancing guidelines in place, a group of horse riders received some curbside therapy Thursday.
Cassidy's Cause, a non-profit therapeutic riding academy in McCracken County, opened their doors for clients to drive through and see their instructors and horses.
Cassidy's Cause hasn't been open for several weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic. They wanted to show riders and their families that they've been missed.
The trainers and the horses got dressed up for the special day. Angie Jackson with Cassidy's Cause says this was important for them and for the people they help.
"A lot of our riders have to have the therapy and learn to keep their muscles toned so that they are limber and able to move better," Jackson says. "And a lot of our riders haven't been here in almost six weeks, so mentally it's been hard on them."
The kids and clients not only brought treats for the horses, but also donated canned goods to help Community Kitchen in Paducah.