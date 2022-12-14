TROY, TN — On October 4, an employee of the Obion County Courthouse Property Assessor's Office was indicted by a Grand Jury on a felony charge of Theft of Property over $2,500, stemming from the accusation that she stole nearly $10,000 from the Obion County Rebel Sliders Baseball Booster Club.
On Oct. 7, the Office of the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury released a report detailing their investigation into the allegations of theft against the woman — former booster club treasurer, Allison Baldwin.
According to the report, the office began investigating when Obion County Central High School officials reported missing funds from the club. They specifically investigated the time-period between June 1, 2018 and August 31, 2021.
The office concluded Baldwin misappropriated at least $9,159.61 by writing unauthorized checks payable to "cash," making unauthorized ATM withdrawals, and using the club's debit card to pay a reservation fee for a three-bedroom condominium in Gulf Shores.
According to the report, Baldwin wrote two check payable to "cash" in a one-month period in 2020, totaling $6,350. The office says Baldwin admitted to investigators that she lied about the purpose of a $5,700 check — pocketing it for personal use instead of purchasing a money order for lodging for players and coaches at the Gulf Shores Classic Tournament. The players were not able to attend the tournament due to the lack of funds.
When Baldwin cancelled her own reservation for lodging in a Gulf Shores Condominium due to the team's inability to attend the tournament, she did not deposit the refund back into the club's account, the report states.
Between Jan. 6 and May 18 of 2021, Baldwin also reportedly withdrew $2,610 in cash from ATMs. According to the report, she admitted to withdrawing the money for personal use.
The office outlined several deficiencies in the club's internal control and compliance in their report, saying some of them contributed to Baldwin's ability to misappropriate funds. The report also notes the club's former president was Baldwin's father.
According to Baldwin's mom, Judy Smith — the Assessor of Property in the Obion County Courthouse — Baldwin is currently employed under her in the Assessor's Office.