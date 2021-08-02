MARSHALL COUNTY, KY– Curt Curtner, the former Emergency Management Agency Director in Marshall County, announced in a Facebook post Sunday night that he would be withdrawing from the District 1 commissioners race.
Curtner announced his candidacy in April, and was set to face off against current commissioner Justin Lamb in 2022.
"At this time I need to ensure I have more time to commit to my health and some family members health, instead of politics," Curtner wrote in a Facebook post. "Also, I have been offered another job opportunity that suits my calling in life better, which will be announced at a later date."
Curtner served as the county's EMA director from 2015 to January of last year. He has been serving the county as deputy coroner.
Candidate filing for the 2022 primary opens Nov. 3, 2021.