PADUCAH — Customers are complaining that American Trash Service has not picked up trash for more than two weeks in McCracken County.
The company serves customers in McCracken and Graves counties.
American Trash Service says it is experiencing issues that will be resolved once the company receives a permit from Frankfort.
One customer tells us he just wishes the company communicated better about the situation.
"Household trash, just from cooking, you know, there's Pull-Ups in there, and as you can see, dogs have gotten into it," says Jared Martin.
Martin lives in Paducah and has been using American Trash Service for two years.
He says right now he has almost three weeks of trash in his bins, including garbage from himself, his wife and four children.
American Trash Service says it’s working to fix the problem.
In a Facebook post, the company says: "We are still waiting on Frankfort to process everything that has been sent in."
But Martin says after he paid a one-year fee in March of 2022 for the service, there has been little response.
"There was no flyers being put in the mailbox. There was no phone calls. There was no updates or anything. You're having to look for the updates," Martin says.
Overall, Martin says the company needs to communicate with customers more.
We also spoke with McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer about the issue.
He says the company doesn't have a required permit from the state to collect solid waste.
He's not sure how long it will take American Trash Service to get that permit.
Officials with American Trash Service didn't want to appear on camera to answer our questions.
Instead, the company gave us a brief statement saying it would issue credit for any missed pickups, although the statement did not specify when that would happen.