CARBONDALE,IL— Some restaurants in Southern Illinois are back in business. They were allowed to reopen for outside seating only.
Business owners like Doug Robinson, the owner of Keepers Quarters in Carbondale, is happy to be able to serve customers again even if they can only eat outside. He said he feels confident in the safety measures he has put in place.
"We are just following proper protocols," Robinson said. "We don't want anybody to mess up. We want people to behave so we can stay this way until we can reopen. We have everything spaced out properly in rows of four although we can do eight. I just like to keep it nice and small."
The city recently made permits available that would expand outdoor seating for restaurants that don't have it. Robinson said he thinks that's a good idea.
"Leveling the playing field during this time is very important," Robinson said. "It's really hard when you're held down because of one thing and the other person can do it. You feel like you're missing out."
Customer Meghan Cole said she's happy to be able to sit and enjoy her favorite restaurants.
"It's freeing, it feels amazing," Cole said. "I'm being cautious as well. I'm bringing my kids out tonight and we are all going to be wearing masks and social distancing. I think it's a great slow introduction to how we can support local businesses."
Alcohol is allowed to be served outside restaurants. It just has to be in a plastic cup.