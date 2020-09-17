GRAVES, MARSHALL COUNTIES, KY — CVS Health is doubling its number of COVID-19 drive-thru test sites by adding more than 2,000 sites across the country.
Out of the 26 total CVS Health testing sites in Kentucky, two of them will be in the Local 6 area.
CVS Health says the new locations come as public health officials warn of a second wave this fall, and will open in waves over the next several weeks.
On Friday, Sept. 18, nineteen testing sites will open in Kentucky with one opening in Benton and another in Mayfield.
You can see a full list of all CVS Health's testing locations in Kentucky by downloading the PDF below.
CVS Health also announces that children age 12 years and older are now eligible for testing at select CVS Pharmacy drive-thru testing locations. Currently, most test results will be available within two to three days.
Here's what you need to know before getting tested:
- Patients must register in advance at CVS.com to schedule an appointment.
- Minors ages 12 and older are now eligible for COVID-19 testing at CVS Pharmacy drive-thru sites.
- A parent or legal guardian must complete the online registration for all minor patients, and patients 12 to 15 years of age must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian when they come to be tested.
- Self-swab tests are no cost to patients and available to individuals meeting Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria.