PADUCAH, KY — After sending out the call for donations, Starfish Orphan Ministry's wish was granted.
Thursday, the Paducah nonprofit announced on Facebook that it needed toddler beds and coats for small children, asking "Can you help keep area children warm? Can you give them a bed to sleep in tonight?"
Saturday, the organization received a check from the Cycle Knights of Paducah Motorcycle Club. The club recently held a toy and bed ride to benefit Starfish Orphan Ministry. Saturday, club members presented the check for $7,700. Laura Roberts with Starfish Orphan Ministry said the money will be used to build beds for orphans. The nonprofit also received more than $2,000's worth of toys.
Roberts shared photos from the check presentation with Local 6.
For more information about Starfish Orphan Ministry, including how to donate, visit starfishorphanministry.org.