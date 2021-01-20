PADUCAH, KY — Thousands of law enforcement, members of the National Guard, and other security personnel are part of the Inauguration Day security detail, but these folks are more than just a number. They're fathers and mothers, husbands and wives, sons and daughters, and cousins.
One of them is my cousin, who happens to be a D.C. Metro Police Officer stationed at the U.S. Capitol. He was working when the riot broke out earlier this month. He was punched in the face by a protestor, hit with a fire hydrant, and pushed with his own baton.
Since the Jan. 6 riot, my cousin has been working 12-hour days with only one day off. He even teamed up with the National Guard to help secure the area around the U.S. Capitol ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration.
"I think the word that comes to my mind being a part of this, not only the attacks but also the inauguration, is it's surreal," he says. "I think I am going to look back on this day and say, 'Oh wow, I was a part of this.' But for now, I am just trying to soak it in. I am enjoying it. It's really unique with all these agencies working together to ensure the safety and the protection of our future president and the Capitol building."
This will be my cousin's first time working a presidential inauguration, but after the riot at the U.S. Capitol, my family continues to worry about his safety.
"I don't think we're allowed to be afraid right now," he says. "I think we need to show all the people that things are going to be okay. Democracy will still be intact because the whole world is watching right now."
It will be a long day for many officers, with my cousin expecting to work a full 18-hours.