COLLEVILLE-SUR-MER, France (AP) — Joy and sadness in acute doses poured out on Monday on the beaches of Normandy.
As several dozen D-Day veterans — now all in their 90s — set foot on the sands that claimed so many colleagues, they are thankful for the gratitude and friendliness of the French toward those who landed here on June 6, 1944.
The sadness comes as they think of their fallen comrades and of another battle now being waged in Europe: the war in Ukraine.
For the past two years, D-Day ceremonies were reduced to a minimum amid COVID-19 lockdown restrictions.
But this year, crowds of French and international visitors — including veterans in their 90s — were back in Normandy to pay tribute to the nearly 160,000 troops from Britain, the US, Canada and elsewhere who landed there to bring freedom.
Several thousand people attended a ceremony at the American Cemetery overlooking Omaha Beach in the French town of Colleville-sur-Mer.
They applauded more than 20 WWII veterans who were present at the commemoration.
On D-Day, Allied troops landed on the beaches code-named Omaha, Utah, Juno, Sword and Gold, carried by 7,000 boats.
On that single day, 4,414 Allied soldiers lost their lives, 2,501 of them Americans. More than 5,000 were wounded.
On the German side, several thousand were killed or wounded.
In Colleville-sur-Mer on Monday, US Air Force aircraft flew over the American Cemetery during the commemoration ceremony, in the presence of Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
The place is home to the gravesites of 9,386 people who died fighting on D-Day and in the operations that followed.
Milley had strong words about Ukraine at the American Cemetery ceremony, vowing that the US and its allies would keep up their "significant" support to Ukraine.