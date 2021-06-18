PADUCAH — The B-25 Barnstorming Tour Across Kentucky landed in Paducah Friday. Three flights for 15 local World War II veterans.
It was a picture perfect day, other than the heat. But the veterans held up great and had a wonderful time.
Each of them has an incredible story of Service and Sacrifice for this country. It's not every day, though, that you get a D-Day and a Pearl Harbor survivor together on a B-25. But it happened Friday.
It was a hero's welcome for real-life heroes: WWII veterans making their way to the B-25 Mitchell bomber "Show Me" to catch their flight.
One of them, 98-year-old Eugene Waggoner was there for D-Day as the Allies invaded Europe.
"Picture all these little ports up and down England. Ships were doing the same thing; they were all coming up and sailed all night long completely black out," Waggoner recalls.
Eugene was a navigator on an LST. "If you can imagine the feeling of being the unloading and loading officer, standing there and directing the unloading of the tanks and our equipment, and we unloaded in about 4 to 5 feet of water, but we couldn’t wait for the tide to go out," he recalls.
His is a story of survival.
So is David Payne's. The 100 year old was there for the attack on Pearl Harbor.
"The battleship Arizona was parked only about a half-a-mile from where I was," Payne says. "I probably saw the torpedo that sunk the Arizona."
Getting these members of the Greatest Generation together for flights on a WWII-era plane might seem like an impossible task, but thanks to the Commemorative Air Force Missouri Wing and Honor Flight Bluegrass, it's not just possible — it happened!
There was a quick briefing from the crew, then a hero's stroll on the taxiway before getting settled in their seats.
In no time at all the "Show Me" showed off!
Inside the plane, we captured a once-in-a-lifetime experience for the men.
"We had our earmuffs on. It was loud and vibrating and very exciting," Payne says. "But anyways, it was a good time."
Showing these veterans a good time was precisely the point of Friday's event. And they deserve it. But, of course, they don't think so.
"The honor needs to come to those who didn't make it back, and the ones who lost limbs, legs and maimed for the rest of their life," Waggoner says. "That's where all the honor should go, of course. We appreciate the recognition; don't misunderstand me. But we were just the fortunate ones. The honor needs to go to the ones who gave everything."
Sometimes the best way to do that, though, is to honor the living. A simple thank you can be enough to set a veteran's heart soaring sky high.
"I sure do appreciate it. I know everybody did," he says.
Eugene lives at Hickory Woods in Murray. He had a whole bus full of friends drive up to see him fly.
More than a dozen of David's family members drove hours to be here for this. It was a big deal for them, for those who got to see it and for our community that this happened.
We are losing many of our World War II and Korean War veterans.
Last year the pandemic canceled honor flights across the country.
Thirty-five Kentucky veterans were set to go, but have since died. Time is of the essence, and this plane is a recruitment tool.
Honor Flight Bluegrass is looking for west Kentucky WWII and Korea veterans who want to go to Washington, D.C., in the fall. Email us at newstip@wpsdlocal6.com. We want to help get you on a flight.