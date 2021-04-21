KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Knox County district attorney has announced that the police officer who shot and killed a student in a Tennessee high school will not face criminal charges.
District Attorney General Charme Allen said Wednesday that she determined Knoxville police Officer Jonathon Clabough was justifiable in fatally shooting 17-year-old Anthony J. Thompson Jr. under Tennessee’s self-defense law.
Allen added that she wouldn’t press any other charges against the three other officers present at the time of the April 12 shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School in the East Tennessee city.
Allen also released various police body camera videos, surveillance footage, 911 audio and other documents surrounding the shooting.
The video shows the officers locating and then attempting to handcuff Thompson. One officer grabbed Thompson’s right arm, but Thompson’s left arm was in his sweatshirt pocket where the video shows he was holding a handgun. The barrel of the weapon could be seen peaking through the pocket. Thompson’s weapon went off, hitting a trash can but not any of the officers.
The shot confused the officers into thinking their lives were in danger and one of them was potentially injured, Allen said — pointing to the various statements they later gave investigators.
