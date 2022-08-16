PADUCAH — Dads are patrolling the halls of Paducah Middle School in an effort to keep kids safe.
Inspired by a group from Louisiana that made national news back in Oct. 2021, Paducah Middle School launched its own campaign with the same name: Dads on Duty.
Right now, 17 men are volunteering to be part of Dads on Duty. Working in shifts of one to two hours, you can find them all over the school.
You can find them in the cafeteria, walking down the hallways, sitting in on classes, or even hanging in the gym, building meaningful connections with students.
Joseph Reeves is a familiar face to Paducah Public Schools students.
For the past 24 years, he's been volunteering in multiple schools across the district.
All that time has allowed him to build what matters most: trust with the students.
“Even if we don't say anything, just to know that they can come give us a hug and go on about their day. They feel safer from that moment, just because they know, they’re here," Reeves says.
Family Resource Director Robert Tyler says fathers like Reeves are filling the gaps.
“A lot of our students don't have fathers, so if any of these guys can act as a father, give them some advice, motivate them, encourage them,” says Tyler.
Dads on Duty also provides an added layer of security, helping students, staff and parents at home feel safer when school is in session.
“With everything that's going on in our schools today, the shootings, things of that nature, just having that positive male figure and knows somebody's got their back that what's important,” says Tyler.
It's not just fathers that are pitching in.
Pastor Joe Warren says he remembers positive male role models mentoring him when he was younger.
Now, he does the same.
“When you see the young ones going through the same thing you went through and not having somebody there, it's a thing that draws you,” says Warren.
Reeves says a hug, a high five, or just a smile can go a long way with the kids.
And an encouraging word can go even farther.
All volunteers with the Dads on Duty program are required to pass a background check. Once complete, men are able to sign up for hours during the school day that best fit their schedule.
They can also sign up to supervise extra-curricular activities, like dances and field trips.
Paducah Middle is looking to grow the program. The goal is to have one dad on duty at all times during the school week.
If you're interested in signing up, contact Robert Tyler at 270-444-5710 ext. 3114.